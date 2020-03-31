fbpx
In Film/TV

Stabler Returns: Chris Meloni to star in ‘Law and Order: SVU’ spin-off

By Nick Johnstonon
Stabler
Still from 'Law and Order: SVU' by NBC via MoviestillsDB
 
 

It’s been a big week for fans of Chris Meloni, the wonderfully square-jawed actor who delighted audiences for years on as Detective Stabler on Law & Order: SVU and Chris Keller on Oz, and who will still elevate our heart rates and make us punch the air every time he shows up in a random movie or TV show. First, Meloni drove the internet and fans wild with a pair of selfies showing him clad in a kilt (we’ve embedded it for your viewing pleasure below), and, now, he’s returning to his most iconic role.

That’s right: Detective Stabler is returning to television. Variety is reporting that Meloni will star in a new SVU spin-off, headed up by the Greatest Name In Television, Dick Wolf. If you listen hard enough, you can hear a thousand Murderinos screaming with joy right outside your window.

According to Variety, “[t]he show will reportedly follow Stabler as he heads up the organized crime division of the NYPD.” That’s a pretty damn good premise, all things considered, and we can’t wait to see how Meloni’d to the Mob would play out. The show’s been green-lit for a thirteen-episode order at NBC, and we imagine that it might go on for longer if successful. It may not be the SVU return that the most ardent of Law & Order fans might have hoped for, but it’s way better than nothing.

There’s no word yet on when this new spin-off might air, so you’ll have to wait for a bit more information before totally freaking out. However, if you need your Meloni fix, we’d recommend you check out Happy!, a wonderfully bizarre SYFY show in which Meloni plays a disgruntled hitman who’s followed around by an imaginary pegasus named, you guessed it, Happy, voiced by Patton Oswalt. It’s currently streaming on Netflix, and it’s well worth some social-distance viewing. Of course, knowing the people who are probably reading this, you guys will probably just binge-watch SVU re-runs again, and we can’t blame you for that.

And without any further ado:

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.