This Stream is Tonight: Beach Bunny take it to Audiotree

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Last night, Beach Bunny were set to play The Paradise Rock Club here in Boston, a show upgraded from the smaller Brighton Music Hall due to high ticket demand. Needless to say, that gig never happened, but those craving a fix of the Chicago band are directed this evening to Audiotree’s Instagram page, where Beach Bunny will be performing live around 6 p.m. ET. Hopefully they’ll play a bunch of tunes from last month’s excellent Honeymoon LP. It won’t be the same as being out at the ‘Dise, but it’s the next best thing. And speaking of the next things, Audiotree has a pretty fab bill of livestreams lined up this week on the ‘gram: Kate Davis (Tuesday), Snarls and Ellis (Wednesday), Vundabar and Wild Pink (Thursday), and Illuminati Hotties and Tasha (Friday).