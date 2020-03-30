fbpx
In MusicNational News

This Stream is Tonight: Beach Bunny take it to Audiotree

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Brandon Hoeg
 
 

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Last night, Beach Bunny were set to play The Paradise Rock Club here in Boston, a show upgraded from the smaller Brighton Music Hall due to high ticket demand. Needless to say, that gig never happened, but those craving a fix of the Chicago band are directed this evening to Audiotree’s Instagram page, where Beach Bunny will be performing live around 6 p.m. ET. Hopefully they’ll play a bunch of tunes from last month’s excellent Honeymoon LP. It won’t be the same as being out at the ‘Dise, but it’s the next best thing. And speaking of the next things, Audiotree has a pretty fab bill of livestreams lined up this week on the ‘gram: Kate Davis (Tuesday), Snarls and Ellis (Wednesday), Vundabar and Wild Pink (Thursday), and Illuminati Hotties and Tasha (Friday).

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.