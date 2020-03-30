Quarantainment: John Krasinski launches ‘Some Good News’ on YouTube

In an effort to spread good vibes, the ‘Office’ star looks to spread some positivity with the help of some friends

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It’s an understatement to say that, right now, things are obviously a little crazy, and the constant news cycle covering the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can be mentally and emotionally exhausting. But, as far as John Krasinski is concerned, there’s always room for some good news.

With the launch of his new YouTube news show this week, Some Good News has Krasinski in an admittedly unfamiliar setting as the Newton native looks to shed some light on the feel-good stories that have come out of the struggles surrounding the fight against the coronavirus.

While the pilot episode focuses heavily on the heroism of nurses and doctors who are working tirelessly in hospitals and testing centers all over the world, the Office alum called upon former co-star Steve Carell to have a quick chat about the show’s recent 15th anniversary, and his “newest and biggest hero,” 15-year old Coco, a California native who recently returned home after her last chemotherapy appointment to “one heck of a social distancing party” celebrating her return.

Watch the full episode below. And enjoy Some Good News for a change.