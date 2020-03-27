Quarantainment: Kid Violet fuel a rumble with ‘Revolution Eyes’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

There is an explosion of musical talent coming out of London these days, and one of our faves continues to be Kid Violet. The guitar-rock quintet released a trio of sterling singles in 2019, capped off with a dramatic rumbler called “Sex on Drugs” that soundtracked our New Year’s-era exploits. Kid Violet are back today (March 27) with what feels like an extension of that track, another bass-rumbling steady builder called “Revolution Eyes” that amplifies the atmospherics and draws a sonic lineage to the modern rock and post-punk that fueled our ambitions a few short decades ago. As with most Kid Violet tracks, there’s a blissful grit at play here, a shimmer amongst the grey, and another true payoff awaits at the tune’s climax. The kids are hungry, the kids are fit, the kids are alright.