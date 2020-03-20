Quarantainment: Poppy’s ‘Sit/Stay’ video is the new social distancing anthem

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Why only listen to the CDC in these trying times when you can also get some social distancing advice from Poppy? Offering up a new visual from her January record I Disagree, the Internet’s favorite enigma shared the video for “Sit/Stay” this afternoon (March 20), a fitting isolation anthem if there ever was one. “Do what you’ve been / What you’ve been told / Sit, stay, lie down” Poppy regurgitates in this especially brutal number, while she convulses in quarantine. The only way she could have possibly better leveraged the release of the major metal banger is if she had planned a double vid release with “Don’t Go Outside.” Crawl back into bed and close your eyes press play below.