Quarantainment: Ben Gibbard launches daily livestream performances

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

From the Dropkick Murphys last night to your friends all over social media probably right now, livestream culture is booming in the age of social distancing. Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is the latest to join the live online performance circuit with a daily stream straight from his home studio.

Each performance begins at 4 p.m. PST, and be hosted on YouTube and Facebook. Gibbard kicked off the series yesterday (March 17), playing 10 songs, including DCFC tracks, a few Postal Service cuts, and even a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.” Watch that last song down below.

“I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too,” Gibbard says, noting that the ongoing pandemic and efforts to curb it have left us “feeling incredibly isolated.” But he reminds us that “we are quite literally not alone.”

The series will continue “for the next few weeks”, and Gibbard is working out some ways to take requests and even have “a guest or two stop by digitally.” Get full details below, and click here for a link that takes you right to his two streaming pages.