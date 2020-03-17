Quarantainment: Jesse Malin pays tribute to The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Boston, and thanks to the coronavirus, there’s not a lot to do but sit at home and wait for the Dropkick Murphys livestream later tonight. Thankfully, Jesse Malin has delivered something rather great, and rather timely: A tribute to The Pogues’ legendary Shane MacGowan — with a little help from the also-legendary Lucinda Williams.

The song, titled “Shane”, was written after Malin took part in MacGowan’s 60th birthday party back in October at the Dublin National Concert Hall, and event that also welcomed Bono, Nick Cave, Sinead O’Connor, and others. “I thanked him for everything; the songs, the stories, the inspiration,” says Malin. “I told him that he better not to go anywhere, that we still need him.”

Malin’s is currently back home in NYC after his European tour was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. “Happy St. Patty’s Day,” he adds. “May the luck of the Irish and some PMA get us through.