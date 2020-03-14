City opens ‘Boston Artist Relief Fund’ in response to coronavirus outbreak

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

In addition to proactive measures taken by the City of Boston this week to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which include closing public schools starting March 17 and prohibiting large public gatherings of more than 250 people, a fund has been opened to aid artists in need.

The Boston Artist Relief Fund, an extension of the already-established Opportunity Fund, will award grants of up to $1,000 to those living in Boston through June 30.

“The Boston Artist Relief Fund will award grants of $500 and $1,000 to individual artists who live in Boston whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the city states. “With events of all types being canceled to reduce the spread of COVID-19, people who make income partially or fully through gigs and freelance work are losing critical opportunities to support their well-being in our city.”

Among the eligibility factors to receive funding, according to boston.gov:

Recouping financial losses to due cancelled events, including performances in all performing arts disciplines, readings, and speaking opportunities

Reimbursement for travel expenses related to your artistic discipline that you paid for yourself. This includes, but is not limited to: Residencies; conferences that have been canceled; touring.

Offsetting loss of income for teaching artists who could not teach during this time because of canceled classes and school closures.

Support for artists working full or part-time in the service industry who have lost supplemental income used to support their artistic practices.

The city also notes that through a partnership with Boston Center for the Arts, individuals can also donate directly to the Artist Relief Fund.

The news from the city comes as non-profit organization The Record Co. establishes the Boston Music Maker Relief Fund for those adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Read about that below.

Featured image by Daniel Schwen via Wikipedia.