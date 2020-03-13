Ill Addicts send Boston music spinning with ‘Crazy After All’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Ill Addicts are giving Boston a glimpse at their dizzying, forever-spinning artistic perspective.

Sharing their new video “Crazy After All” this afternoon (March 13), the Boston hip-hop collective turns the tables with a flittering, self-directed fisheye visual.

Inspired by the desire to take a more laid-back approach to hip-hop songwriting, “Crazy After All” is the product of playful in-studio freestyling. But when it came time to film the accompanying music video, the group had a definite plan to make viewers’ heads spin — literally.

“Since we direct and edit all our videos it gives us a lot of creative control to get the output exactly how we’d like it,” Ill Addicts tell Vanyaland. “For this one, we took inspiration from the ’90s Hype Williams era of music videos where artists like Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot drew a liking for the fish-eye lens. We wanted to put a ‘spin’ on the concept so decided to make it rotate for the entire duration of the video. We usually like to try things out of the ordinary, and 90 percent of the time it’s worth the risk.”

Tumble with Ill Addicts’ new release below.