Mo Pop 2020: Khalid and The 1975 to headline Detroit festival

Well, there’s been so much news about cancellations and postponements lately due to coronavirus concerns, here’s an announcement to reverse the tide: Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival announced it’s lineup today, and it’s quite solid.

Headlining the July 25 and 26 fest at Historic Fort Wayne Park are Khalid and The 1975, and the eighth edition of the festival also features performances by Kaytranada, Purity Ring, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, Still Woozy, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Girl In Red, Beabadoobee, Beach Bunny, Dayglow, Oso Oso, and more.

Yeah, quite solid.

“We couldn’t be happier with our new location at the Historic Fort Wayne park which will provide Mo Pop a home downtown on the Riverfront,” says Mo Pop festival director Jason Rogalewski. “It’s another one of those hidden gems in the city that’s uniquely Detroit and we can’t wait to share it with our fans in July.”

Hit up mopopfestival.com for details on the other aspects of Mo Pop, which include an arcade, food truck alley, craft bazaar, and other cool stuff.

General ticket on-sale starts Monday (March 16) at 10 a.m., and prices start at $129.95 for weekend general admission. Peep the full lineup below.