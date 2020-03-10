The Naked And Famous unveil ‘The Recover Tour’ behind new album

Few things make us feel our age quite like realizing The Naked And Famous‘ brilliant debut album Passive Me, Aggressive You arrived 10 years ago this September. Since then, Alisa Xayalith and Thom Powers have rode the rollercoaster of both life and electro-pop, and return with a new album May 8 titled Recover. Listen to three tracks from the LP — “Come As You Are”, “Sunseeker” and “Bury Us” — below.

“Our new album ‘Recover’ has lead us to many changes in our personal and professional lives over the last few years, but here we are, 12 years a band, and deeply grateful to still be,” the New Zealand duo state. “We’re eager to share this new album with fans. ‘Recover’ is a fresh sound for TNAF, but this hasn’t changed our DNA: All of our songs are alive and kicking… patiently waiting to be performed. Loudly.”

To celebrate the new album, The Naked and Famous will head out on the spring “Recover Tour” with Circa Waves and Luna Shadows, and it’s a 14-date United States run that lands at The Sinclair in Cambridge on July 1. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 13) at 10 a.m., but click here for pre-sale info.