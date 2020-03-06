Sea Girls ride a wave of urgent alt-rock on new EP ‘Under Exit Lights’

Late last year we rode a fantastic sonic wave alongside Sea Girls, thanks to the rising British band’s furiously beautiful single ‘Violet’. They gave us an additional taste of their impeccably urgent brand of alt-rock in January with “Ready For More”, and today (March 6) bloom in grand fashion with the Under Exit Lights EP. “The lyrics for these songs draw their soul from my life of late nights and the mornings after — about being young and going out a lot,” says frontman Henry Camamile. “It involves dark thoughts, anxiety, but ends in hope, positivity and optimism.” It also shows why Sea Girls are one of our favorite new bands exploding out of a lively London rock scene. Fire it up below.