Hayley Williams announces North American solo tour

And on March 5, 2020, the pop lords blessed us with not just a Boston date for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball, but also news of a Hayley Williams tour as well.

The Paramore singer is riding high off the release of last month’s excellent Petals for Armor I EP, which gives off some serious Body Talk-era Robyn vibes, and now will hit the road this year to show off its glossy brilliance to the masses.

Included in the 17-date North American leg of her world tour is a June 20 stop at Boston’s House of Blues. Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. local time via petalsforarmor.com.

“intimate shows. been craving the closeness a long time,” writes Williams on Twitter. “love to @theninthewave_ for joining me overseas and to @arloparks for coming with me stateside.”

