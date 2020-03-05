fbpx
In MusicNational News

Hayley Williams announces North American solo tour

By Michael Marottaon
Photo: Emily Gardner for Vanyaland
 
 

And on March 5, 2020, the pop lords blessed us with not just a Boston date for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball, but also news of a Hayley Williams tour as well.

The Paramore singer is riding high off the release of last month’s excellent Petals for Armor I EP, which gives off some serious Body Talk-era Robyn vibes, and now will hit the road this year to show off its glossy brilliance to the masses.

Included in the 17-date North American leg of her world tour is a June 20 stop at Boston’s House of Blues. Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. local time via petalsforarmor.com.

“intimate shows. been craving the closeness a long time,” writes Williams on Twitter. “love to @theninthewave_ for joining me overseas and to @arloparks for coming with me stateside.”

Get all the dates below.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.