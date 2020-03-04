Bad History Month announces new album ‘Old Blues,’ shares ‘Waste Not’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Whether he realizes it or not, Bad History Month — a.k.a. Boston’s Sean Sprecher — just exposed his artistic M.O. right in the title of his single “Waste Not.”

Unearthing his newest tune today (March 4), Sprecher has announced that his sophomore record as Bad History Month is called Old Blues and lands April 24 via Exploding In Sound. The album follows his 2017 opus Dead And Loving It: An Introductory Exploration of Pessimysticism, his first work since parting ways with drummer Mark Fede.

Appropriately, “Waste Not” serves as a perfect musical aperitif before Old Blues, because that’s precisely what Sprecher specializes in — not squandering a morsel of emotion when crafting his albums, no matter how dismal a place he gleaned it from. That’s the thing about his brand of “pessimysticism:” It doesn’t fade, it just grows more tenacious with age.

“Though I’ve become fairly cynical about the human spirit, I still do write songs that strive for hope more than anything,” says Sprecher. “There’s always a reach towards a punchline or a way forward at the end because all laments and complaints should be leavened with humor and optimism.”

Speaking on the album, he adds: “The songs on Old Blues relate to macro and micro-scale Bad History – childhood trauma dragged into adulthood, the self-doubts and anxieties of aging, problems people have been fighting wars over since the ancients.”

Voyage into the depths of Old Blues with “Waste Not” below, and preorder the new album here.