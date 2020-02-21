Draag provide a spectral ‘Trauma Kit’ with their ‘Clara Luz’ EP

When prepared properly, music that’s a drag can absolutely rip. And when Los Angeles outfit Draag make spectral misery-adjacent music, well, that’s even better. The soft shoegaze quintet have shared their new EP Clara Luz today (February 21), unleashing a stream of fuzzy guitar-synth fusion. “Ghost Leak” in particular encompasses the group’s mesmerizing, draining rhythms, while “Trauma Kit” gives the EP a boost with its glimmering finale. As a collection, the six songs have each been steeped in a deep love for all things understated and underground, and the payoff for Draag is grand – the longer their EP wriggles between genres, deliberately undefined, the more avant-garde mystique Clara Luz accumulates. Unlock the enigma below.