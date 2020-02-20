Louis CK announces two Boston shows as part of his latest comedy tour

With a pair of shows at The Orpheum, the Newton native is set to perform in the Commonwealth for the first time since 2018

While it was announced in January that Louis CK would be making his return to a Massachusetts comedy stage, the details weren’t fully ironed out at the time. However, that all changed on this morning (February 20).

Not only will the stand-up comedian bring his latest hour to Boston on Saturday, April 4, as previously announced, he’s pulling a double with a second show the previous night, Friday, April 3. Both shows are taking place at The Orpheum.

The shows represent not only CK’s return to the Theatre district for the first time since before he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, but Massachusetts in general. It will mark his first appearance in the Commonwealth since he dropped in on a crowd at Giggles Comedy Club in Saugus for a surprise set in October 2018.

LOUIS CK :: Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 at The Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Place in Boston, MA :: 9 p.m., $49.50 :: Advance tickets