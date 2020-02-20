Listen to Desire’s delectable cover of New Order’s ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’

It’s been 279 days since Chromatics and Desire played Boston’s Royale, and we’re still sitting here thinking about it. On that lovely May night in the Theatre District, Desire blessed us with a cover of New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle” before leaning into their iconic Drive hit “Under Your Spell,” and we couldn’t imagine a better one-two dose of electronic-pop bliss.

We bring all this up today as Desire have issued a recorded version of the New Order classic via their Italians Do It Better label, and the four-track package includes their delectable version, a Dirty Disco edit, and both an a capella and instrumental offering. It’s a nearly 20-minute homage to one of the greatest songs in electronic music; Megan’s vocals give it an added bounce of playfulness and Johnny Jewel’s personal synth-pop touches flourish throughout.

There’s no re-wiring of a classic here, but that’s just fine, because why would you? Get into it below, and check out images from that Royale show, by Ben Stas for Vanyaland, after the Spotify jump.