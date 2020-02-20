God Smacked: WAAF confirms sale to Christian broadcast company

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Following an outpouring of concerned social media posts from Massachusetts rock fans, WAAF has confirmed that the 107.3 frequency has been sold to Educational Media Foundation (EMF). The storied rock station shared the details last evening (February 19) via a post to their Facebook page, announcing that their last broadcast at 107.3 FM will be this Friday (February 21), and that EMF takes control of the frequency on Saturday (February 22), where it will flip to a contemporary Christian format.

“Sorry for disappearing for the past day or so. It’s been a pretty tough 24 hours around here as we can confirm that the stories you’ve heard are true,” the statement reads. “We were informed late Tuesday afternoon that our company sold our primary 107.3 frequency to a broadcast company called EMF. The new company will take over programming on 107.3 as of this Saturday. This Friday will be the last day for all of us on the air… but we wanted to answer some of the questions that have been asked here and in other forums.”

According to the station’s post, fans of WAAF will still be able to listen to the station through multiple formats, just not at 107.3 FM.

“The new 107.3 will not be a new version of WAAF nor run by any of us at WAAF,” the post explains. “WAAF will continue to be heard on the RADIO.COM app, through our website WAAF.COM, on smart speakers like Google Home and Amazon Echo by saying ‘Hey Google’ or ‘Hey Alexa…play WAAF,’ and over the air on our two existing HD2 channels in Boston…104.1 HD2 and 93.7 HD2.”

The post also confirmed that the WAAF “Big Gig” concert — this year featuring Godsmack on April 25 — will still be held as planned at Worcester’s DCU Center this spring. In the meantime, the station will savor their final two days on the traditional FM airwaves by sharing highlights from its iconic decades-long run in Massachusetts rock history.

“As for the final two days on 107.3… we will be sharing memories spanning our 50 years with many voices from both the past and present,” the statement concludes. “We will be joined by some special guests throughout the two days and will be replaying some of our favorite artist interviews, in-studio performances, and on-air moments mixed in with the rock that has defined WAAF for 50 years. We invite you to crank it up with all of us one last time and share in our goodbye.”