Deftones announce North American tour with Gojira and Poppy

California rock and roll survivors Deftones are set to release a new album later this year, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, and now they have the tour to prove it. Chino and the boys unveiled a 28-date North American summer tour that brings Gojira and Poppy (who just sold out two nights at Allston’s Brighton Music Hall) along for the noisy ride.

Included in these batch of dates are an August 4 swing at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre and Boston’s Agganis Arena on August 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 14) at 1 p.m. local time via deftones.com.

Peep all the dates below.

Deftones 2020 North American Tour:

July 27 – Portland, OR

July 28 – Seattle, WA

July 30 – San Francisco, CA

August 01 – Las Vegas, NV

August 02 – Los Angeles, CA

August 04 – Phoenix, AZ

August 05 – Albuquerque, NM

August 07 – Bonner Springs, KS

August 08 – Milwaukee, WI

August 09 – Minneapolis, MN

August 11 – Chicago, IL

August 12 – Sterling Heights, MI

August 14 – Boston, MA

August 15 – Laval, QC

August 17 – Toronto, ON

August 19 – New York, NY

August 20 – Asbury Park, NJ

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA

August 23 – Washington, DC

August 24 – Bridgeport, CT

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA

August 27 – Indianapolis, IN

August 29 – Atlanta, GA

August 30 – Nashville, TN

September 01 – San Antonio, TX

September 02 – Houston, TX

September 03 – Irving, TX

September 05 – Denver, CO