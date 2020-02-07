Roy Juno prepare pop on their own terms with ‘Gone Mad’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Roy Juno may have recently relocated from Boston to Nashville, but that isn’t stopping the quartet from embracing their “DIY or die” ethos. As of today (February 7), the group has finally shared their debut EP, a collection of modern pop gems called Gone Mad. Despite the more glamorous production style, the EP is a classic exercise in bedroom (or garage, or basement) pop, totally manufactured in-house. “We created this record in our own house, with our own stuff, on our own terms,” the band shares with Vanyaland. “[We] sat on them for a while, maybe even too long, but the satisfaction in seeing our work get pieced together is real, raw, and hard-earned.” Have a listen below.