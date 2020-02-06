Jessimae Peluso wants to remind you that you’re not alone

The LA-based comic is looking forward to connecting with her Boston fans in the Seaport this week. It’s a sort-of homecoming.

When she first started out on the comedy grind while working at H&M in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, Jessimae Peluso wondered if she could actually make a living at doing stand-up while spending her money on liquor on the weekends and talking trash during the week. Well, as she’s come to find out, after 12 years of trying, you absolutely can.

Returning to her comedy homeland for four shows at Laugh Boston starting tonight (February 6), Peluso is definitely looking forward to a round of Legal Seafood and legal weed, but she’s also excited to be back in the thick of the gritty blue-collar atmosphere that she grew to love about Boston during her time in the city in the early 2000s. In terms of the shows, however, she’s pumped to be bringing her latest hour to the Seaport, and she’s hoping that above all else, that you’ll leave your sensitivity at the door and just enjoy yourself.

“Get ready to have a good time, and laugh, and hopefully you’ll leave feeling a little lighter,” Peluso tells Vanyaland. “Maybe you’ll even get over some of your troubles, or learn that you’re not alone in the world, and just laugh at some fun, goofy, relatable stuff.”

With a consistent touring schedule that brings her all over the country, on top of a number of projects she’s currently working on, sleep doesn’t come easy for Peluso these days, but it’s all good for the Syracuse native. She enjoys the grind, and having the opportunity to connect with her fans in a myriad of different ways, whether it be her Sharp Tongue podcast or the new weed-focused podcast she’s currently working on with Spotify, is worth it in the end.

***

In addition to the podcasts, and working toward putting out her first stand-up special later this year, Peluso has also continued to grow her weekly “Weedsday” show on Facebook and Instagram, which, with it’s much more intimate setting, has taken on a deeper purpose beyond painting, reading children’s books and putting on silly masks.

Along with the broadcast’s freewheeling, improv-heavy format, not only has Peluso used the platform to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her late father who passed away due to the disease in October 2018, but the setting has also allowed for the Los Angeles-based comic to reach her fans that may be dealing with some tough times of their own, and remind them that we’re all in this thing called “life” together.

“Everyone loses somebody, so I try and connect with my fans with that notion to let them know that they’re not alone,” says Peluso. “We’re all going through some stuff, and whether you feel like it’s debilitating or you can’t get through it, I’m just there as a friendly reminder that you can get through these hard times with a little laugh.”



JESSIMAE PELUSO :: Thursday, February 6 through Saturday, February 8 at Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston, MA :: 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. Saturday :: $20 to $29 :: Advance Tickets

