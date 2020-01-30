Hot Chip keep it ‘Positive’, unveil 2020 live dates around Coachella

Despite our current pop culture landscape constantly demanding immediate impact, Hot Chip colored 2019 by releasing one of the more enduring records of the year in A Bath Full of Ecstasy, the type of whipsmart electronic-pop album we envision ourselves listening to a decade from now. Today (January 30), the British collective continue their beat with a vibrant video for “Positive,” and word of a handful of U.S. tour dates around an April appearance at Coachella. “This film is about love and the lack of it; about the tension between the natural flow of energy versus our social constructs,” says director Sebastian Strasser. “The free soul is rare.” Watch the visual below, enjoy those dolphins, and take note: Included in Hot Chip’s new run of stateside dates is an April 12 show at The Van Buren in Phoenix.





