This Show Is Tonight: Your Smith plays Great Scott

The last week in January is usually a live music wasteland around Boston, and yet, tonight (January 28), on the final Tuesday of the coldest, cruelest New England month, one of the hottest shows appears on the calendar: It’s courtesy of alt-pop riser Your Smith, who plays a sold-out Great Scott in Allston. We’ve been sweet on the Minneapolis native since we first hyped her music via Neon Gold in June 2018, and felt excitement catching her open for K.Flay last fall. Tonight, she takes center stage, and the Los Angeles artist brings an arsenal of smoothed-out, summer-flung modern pop jams with her, the latest off last year’s Wild Wild Woman LP. Yeah, sure the Great Scott show tonight is sold out, but it might be worth taking your chances at the door — or pressing your ears along the walls outside on Harvard Avenue.

YOUR SMITH + CHELSEA JADE :: Tuesday, January 28 at Great Scott, 1222 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, MA :: 8:30 p.m., 18-plus, sold out :: Bowery event page



