We’re getting the Boston Calling 2020 lineup on Tuesday

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Over the past few weeks, really ever since our New Year’s hangover went away, we’ve gotten a lot of 2020 festival lineup unveilings (Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball…). But the one we’re really holding out for is Boston Calling, and now it looks like we’re getting that news on Tuesday (January 28) around 10 a.m.

The festival, which goes down May 22 to 24 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, revealed the news this morning via Twitter. And we’ll be getting the “full lineup” announcement, so hold on to your butts.

That means confirmation on the long-rumored third headliner, joining Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers atop the bill, and an undercard that promises more than 50 other bands, artists, and performers.

We can’t wait.