DIENUE balance infatuation on their funk-driven tune ‘Velma’

For Randolph and Milton-based collective DIENUE (pronounced DNA), funk is just embedded in their genes.

Cruising into 2020 with a new groovy throwback named “Velma,” the Massachusetts team of Qwan?, Clyde Black, stashthewave, and Andreh Styles find themselves trying to curve an obsession on their first track in two years, released yesterday (January 23).

“The inspiration for the song was having a person you’re very infatuated with – but you don’t want to take anything too serious[ly] because you don’t want to mess things up or deal with the future drama it may bring,” DIENUE tell Vanyaland.

In this case, you can substitute out feeling lovestruck for the vibey pluck of “Velma.” Tune in below.