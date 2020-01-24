Ellis dares to put her pieces back together with the vulnerable ‘Fall Apart’

Before Ellis lets your peer behind of the curtain of her worst days, she has a confession to make: “I didn’t mean to fall apart.”

Revealing her new emotional sinkhole of a single “Fall Apart” this week, the Ontario singer/songwriter (born Linnea Siggelkow) has begun to prepare the world for her new record Born Again, out April 3 on on Fat Possum Records.

In particular, “Fall Apart” presents a look at Siggelkow on the brink of shattering, tearfully looking at a metaphorical camera, murmuring something along the lines of “I didn’t want for this to happen.”

“This is really just an honest reflection of my struggle with anxiety and how I can’t hide it from the people closest to me,” she says of the song. “It’s about the feeling the first time someone you admire sees you in your most vulnerable state, about putting in the work to get better but still having moments of weakness. My anxiety comes over me like a tidal wave, and it feels like I am spiraling out of control. I am finding better and healthier ways to cope, to talk myself down when I can feel myself starting to fall, but it still happens sometimes even though I wish that it didn’t.”

Enter Ellis’ new era in the video for “Fall Apart” below, and catch her at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix on April 7, and in Boston at Great Scott on April 26.