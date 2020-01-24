Carrousel ride the ups and downs of depression with ‘I Wasn’t Well’

Churning out music that’s down as low as possible one moment, yet slowly ascending the next, it seems that Los Angeles duo Carrousel named themselves appropriately. The pair have concocted one of those paradoxical music contradictions via their new EP I Wasn’t Well, released yesterday (January 23); each time they pleadingly insist “I’m nothing to you” on first track “Psychbabble Drama,” our interest grows exponentially, drawn in by the agony of their starry synths.

“Our upcoming EP #IWasntWell features 4 songs that explore the thoughts and emotions experienced during 10 years of depression… and the revelation of making it through to the other side,” Carrousel shared on Twitter last week.

In the wake of those 10 years is a grip on their own narrative that’s tight in the dark moments, and even tighter in the downright hopeless ones. Pry their story loose with I Wasn’t Well below.