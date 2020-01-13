Photo Gallery: Book of Love live in Boston

Editor’s Note: The year ahead is going to be filled with fantastic live shows across every genre imaginable, but perhaps 2020’s first “most anticipated show ever” went down this past Saturday (January 11) at Brighton Music Hall. Philadelphia-born synth-pop icons Book of Love finally brought their reunion to Allston, transporting us all back to the mid-’80s when transcendent electronic-pop songs like “Boy” and “I Touch Roses” soundtracked our lives. Book of Love vocalist Susan Ottaviano was as captivating as ever, and with the help of opener DJ Chris Ewen, the entire night was a retro dance party experience. Vanyaland’s María Alejandra Mata was in the room to capture visuals, and you can scan through her full gallery below while revisiting Book of Love’s enduring brilliance via Spotify.