Studio 52 Featured Band of the Week: Labor Hex

Studio 52 Spotlight: Labor Hex

What Studio 52 Says: Hardcore punk quartet Labor Hex have been restless since their inception a mere two years ago. Their latest EP, Nothing is Real, dropped early last month and hit the scene like a punch in the mouth. The buzz around the record has been monstrous and for good reason; though it sneaked in during the last month of 2019, it’s without a doubt one of the most superb Boston hardcore records released in quite some time.

Nothing is Real surges forward from the start with Bane-esque banger “The Twist” that promptly introduces Mike Gowell’s volatile guitar licks and Evan Kenney’s erupting vocals. The rhythm section of bassist Greg Weeks and drummer Chris Bevilacqua pour gas on it all and light it ablaze creating a pyre that rages incessantly for the entirety of the EP. The band opted for a direct-to-tape recording for Nothing is Real and the result is so crisp and booming that it’s nearly impeccable. If the tape picked up any blemishes, we sure as hell haven’t heard them.

These guys have swiftly convinced us that everything they write together is damn good and we should all feel lucky they joined forces to bring us this EP. They’ve reignited our affinity for old-school hardcore and we’re greatly anticipating what comes next for them. For now, we’ll settle for back-to-back Massachusetts shows this weekend starting tonight (January 10) with Nomad Stones and Chrome Over Brass at Opus in Salem. If for some reason you detest the commuter rail, worry not as the same lineup veers back to the city Saturday night (January 11) to hit Great Scott in Allston with Black Beach.

— Andrew Maroney, Studio 52

***

Listen: Labor Hex on Bandcamp —

<a href="http://laborhex.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-is-real">Nothing Is Real by Labor Hex</a>

<a href="http://laborhex.bandcamp.com/album/lost-in-calling">Lost In Calling by Labor Hex</a>

***

Watch: Labor Hex on YouTube —

***

Attend: Labor Hex play Opus in Salem tonight (January 10) and Great Scott in Allston on Saturday (January 11) —

***

