Oh shit Grouplove storm back into our lives with new single ‘Deleter’

Want to feel old? Next year will bring about the 10th anniversary of Grouplove’s infinitely-infectious single “Tongue Tied.” How the hell did that happen?

While we ponder all that (and re-examine our understanding of how time works), we’re excited to witness the Los Angeles alt-pop group storm back into our hearts, minds, and playlists with a ripper of a new single called “Deleter.” It’s a high-energy track with lyrics that reflect our modern craziness — “All this time I thought you were a leader / It turns out you’re only a deleter / Tell your friends that you’re OK / You’re never gonna see them anyway” — and sets a lively tone for the band’s forthcoming new album, title and release date TBA.

Get fired up with the track’s video, directed by Chris Blauvelt, who was the cinematographer on Jonah Hill’s crowd-pleasing film Mid90s.