The ‘Brahms: The Boy II’ trailer is here for whoever wants it

Despite the calendar date changing, it appears that the year of the creepy kid isn’t over quite yet, folks. Whether this is matching up with millennial parents’ anxieties about their impossible-to-understand young children and/or newfound anxieties about climate change — the Earth itself altering the very nature of these sweet kids — or is simply Hollywood chasing that Annabelle dollar all the way down whatever gopher hole it’s jumped into on the proverbial golf course is yet to be seen, but the films will continue to hit theaters in the meantime. But before you go check out The Turning or The Lodge later on this year, here’s the first trailer for Brahms: The Boy II, which STXfilms dropped earlier on Wednesday. It looks exactly how you might expect it to look: Rough!

Peep it:

Honestly, we’re just trying to wrap our heads around that title: Who the hell would call this movie “Brahms?” We’re already saying it like one of those Hans Zimmer motifs from Inception that were all the rage a couple of years ago in all forms of movie marketing (push the button), and we can’t imagine it’s any easier for anyone else. Sure, old composers are scary enough as it is to a zoomer audience, but boy, it’s gotta be awkward to order a ticket for this one if you’re forced to interact with an usher instead of one of those digital kiosks.

Here’s a synopsis:

“Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s, ‘Brahms: The Boy II, ‘alongside Christopher Convery (‘Gotham’), Owain Yeoman (‘The Belko Experience’) and Ralph Ineson (‘The Witch’). William Brent Bell returns to direct ‘Brahms: The Boy II.'”

Brahms: The Boy II hits theaters on February 21.