Kesha announces spring ‘High Road’ tour, with Phoenix and Boston dates

For Kesha, her High Road belongs on….well, the road. Just a few weeks out from releasing her much-anticipated new record High Road, the singer has unveiled a set of North American tour dates for this spring, spanning from April to June.

The tour starts in Texas on April 23, and winds through Phoenix on April 29 at the Arizona Federal Theatre, and then through Boston on May 31 at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. On select dates, Big Freedia will open the show.

“While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible,’” Kesha says in a statement about the tour. “So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers — BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY — ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!”

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (January 10); peep the full list of dates below.