Gray Bouchard & The Dedications turn to The Weepies for holiday cheer

We can’t help but notice that it feels like Boston is particularly festive this fine holiday season 2k19. To the right, we’ve got the first music from Piebald in years in the form of a holiday EP; to the left, we’ve got Letters to Cleo covering Xmas tunes from The Dogmatics on their new release; and smack-dab in the middle, Gray Bouchard & The Dedications are covering fellow Massachusetts outfit The Weepies on A Very Allston Christmas Vol. 5.

Released as Bouchard’s first official song with his band The Dedications (not to be confused with his other project, Salem Wolves), “All That I Want” pays homage to The Weepies for a very specific, very 2000s reason.

“I’d like to say I chose it because it’s a rare and heartfelt secular holiday track, how it evokes a wistful feeling of yearning and reflection that comes with the Christmas season,” Bouchard says. “This would be a lie. I chose it because it was in a dope Gossip Girl montage in season one, episode 11.”

Ahead of Bouchard & The Dedications’ forthcoming record Love in the New World, peep “All That I Want” below.

<a href="http://allstonchristmas.bandcamp.com/album/a-very-allston-christmas-vol-5">A Very Allston Christmas Vol. 5 by Gray Bouchard and the Dedications</a>