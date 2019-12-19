Grub, Sweat and Beers adds a wintry mix to its Allston menu

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

One of our favorite things to happen in Allston these days is the annual Grub, Sweat and Beers party, where a bunch of bands and promoters get together over the summer to host a weekend full of metal and meals at O’Brien’s Pub.

Now as we sit here facing a winter squall and the usual live music freeze-out for the frigid holidays, organizers behind the event are expanding their tastes beyond the summer season for a High Holidays party on December 28.

“Grub, Sweat and Beers is building out to different seasons,” GOZU’s Doug Sherman tells Vanyaland, “so we are doing our first holiday show. It’s holiday grub and potluck!!! Bring your favorite holiday foods!”

The potluck approach is necessary since the O’Brien’s patio behind the venue will likely be covered in snow and ice (how metal). But the Grub, Sweat and Beers organizers — which in addition to Sherman includes Jim Healy of 2019 Rock and Roll Rumble winners Set Fire and Boston Music Awards’ 2019 Live Music Promoter of the Year Aaron Gray of Grayskull Booking — think hosting a winter event is a sensible next step after five years of summer sweat.

Performing at the High Holidays edition will be GOZU, Boston metal chaos slingers Vaulted, Salem doom metal brigade Mother Iron Horse, and DJ Sathana Claus. Listen to the bands below, and add some volume to your holiday malaise.

